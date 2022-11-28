POLITICS
3 MIN READ
'Gaslighting': Merriam-Webster's word of the year 2022
“Gaslighting” spent all of 2022 in the top 50 words looked up on merriam-webster.com to earn top dog word of the year status, succeeding last year's pick “vaccine.”
'Gaslighting': Merriam-Webster's word of the year 2022
Merriam-Webster, which logs 100 million pageviews a month on its site, chooses its word of the year based solely on data, while weeding out evergreen words most commonly looked up. / AP
November 28, 2022

"Gaslighting" — mind manipulating, grossly misleading, downright deceitful — has become Merriam-Webster's word of the year.

“It’s a word that has risen so quickly in the English language, and especially in the last four years, that it actually came as a surprise to me and to many of us,” said Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster's editor at large.

“It was a word looked up frequently every single day of the year,” he said.

Lookups for the word on merriam-webster.com increased 1,740 percent in 2022 over the year before.

But something else happened. There wasn't a single event that drove significant spikes in the curiosity, as it usually goes with the chosen word of the year.

The gaslighting was pervasive.

READ MORE:'Vaccine' is Merriam-Webster's 2021 word of the year

'Intentional deception'

Gaslighting is a heinous tool frequently used by abusers in relationships — and by politicians and other newsmakers. It can be a corporate tactic, or a way to mislead the public.

There's also “medical gaslighting,” when a health care professional dismisses a patient's symptoms or illness as “all in your head.”

Despite its relatively recent prominence, the word was brought to life more than 80 years ago with “Gas Light,” a 1938 play by Patrick Hamilton.

The term gaslighting was later used by mental health practitioners to clinically describe a form of prolonged coercive control in abusive relationships.

“There is this implication of an intentional deception,” Sokolowski said.

“And once one is aware of that deception, it’s not just a straightforward lie, as in, you know, I didn’t eat the cookies in the cookie jar. It’s something that has a little bit more devious quality to it. It has possibly an idea of strategy or a long-term plan.”

Among this year's Top 10 are:

“Oligarch,” driven by Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

“Omicron,” the persistent Covid-19 variant and the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

“Queen consort,” what King Charles’ wife, Camilla is newly known as.

“Sentient,” with lookups brought on by Google canning the engineer who claimed an unreleased AI system had become sentient.

“Cancel culture,” enough said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us