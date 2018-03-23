March 23, 2018
What next after Turkey's capture of Afrin? Possible scenarios for Operation Olive Branch in Syria
In Afrin, initially tens of thousands of civilians had fled in anticipation of heavy fighting. Many are now returning. But what's next after Turkey after this significant victory? Guests: Oguz Celikkol, former Turkish ambassador to Syria Vehbi Baysan, lecturer at Ibn Haldun University.
