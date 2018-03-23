March 23, 2018
EU Summit: States convinced Russia behind UK poisoning
EU leaders in Brussels,, have wrapped-up their Spring summit. They issued a strongly worded statement over the Salisbury nerve agent attack,, indicating they ACCEPT British evidence that Russia,, was responsible. An there was also progress on Brexit and tough talk on Donald Trump's threatened trade tariffs. Let's hear from Simon McGregor-Wood who's in the Belgian capital.
