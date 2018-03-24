The War in Syria: Regime now in control of 90% of eastern Ghouta

Over in Syria - six years of opposition control is almost at an end in eastern Ghouta, which would be one of Bashar al Assad's biggest victories in this long-running war. The regime now controls 90 percent of the enclave, and opposition fighters and civilians are evacuating. State media says more than 105-thousand people have left. Arabella Munro reports.