March 24, 2018
Turkey-EU Relations: Turkish and EU officials are set to meet
Turkey's President Erdogan - and senior EU officials - are due to meet in Bulgaria on Monday for a working dinner that both sides hope might improve their relations. Ties between Turkey and the EU have been strained since 2016's failed coup. But as Turkey political correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports, they now want to find a new way forward.
