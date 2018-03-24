March 24, 2018
Turkey's Border Mission: Afrin residents depend on aid for survival
It's been one week since the Turkish military and the Free Syrian Army took control of Afrin town in northern Syria- driving out the YPG terror group. There's no running water and no electricity - and the community is relying on food drops to survive. Melinda Nucifora travelled with the Turkish Red Crescent as it delivered much needed aid.
