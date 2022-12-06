An exhibition featuring Turkish modern art has opened in the Netherlands and will run until January 1, 2023.

Pinar Gulun Kayseri, undersecretary of the Turkish embassy in The Hague, and Adil Akaltun, director of the Yunus Emre Institute in Amsterdam, attended among others the opening on Saturday.

The Pulchri Studio Art Center in The Hague is hosting the exhibition, Aura/Contemporary Turkish Art, which was organised by the Independent Art Foundation.

Speaking at the opening of the exhibition, of which Anadolu Agency is a Global Communication Partner, Kayseri said she was proud to be present at the exhibition, which showcases the works of Turkish artists, describing artists as cultural ambassadors of Türkiye.

She emphasized that the exhibition is very special, adding: "You will see the works of 18 contemporary Turkish artists at the exhibition, which give the Dutch audience an idea of modern art in our country."

"The Netherlands and Türkiye share a culture of diversity,” she said.

“As friends and allies, Türkiye and the Netherlands have developed a multidimensional partnership over the past four centuries."

“We believe that such events and visits strengthen and improve relations between the two countries,” she underscored.

'Strong invisible connections'

Hulya Yazici, president of the Independent Art Foundation, said: "There is a very rich common language between artists, whose words consist of colour and form. Through this language, we have the opportunity to understand each other wherever we are in the world.”

“The artist creates strong invisible connections between the people with the original language he/she has, and this communication makes us become members of humanity as a family,” she underlined.

“This is the primary purpose of this exhibition, which we have been working on for three years, and I hope it will achieve its goal,” she added.

The curator of the exhibition, painter Ahmet Ozel, said the exhibition was delayed for three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and that 80 works by Turkish artists with different techniques will be on display.

