March 25, 2018
EU-Turkey Relations: Turkish president to meet EU leaders
Turkey's president Erdogan will meet EU officials in Bulgaria on Monday, for talks on improving relations. One thing Ankara definitely wants is an update to the customs union, a major trade agreement signed more than 20 years ago. Our Turkey Political Correspondent Andrew Hopkins has visited one company in the capital that's already benefiting from close ties with the EU.
