March 25, 2018
WORLD
Israel-Palestine Tensions: Activist walks to raise awareness on occupation
A young activist, on a 5,000 kilometres walk from Sweden to Palestine, has arrived in Istanbul. Benjamin Ladra wants to raise awareness about the on-going occupation of Palestine by Israel. His journey has already taken him through Germany, Austria and eastern Europe. TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury went to meet him.
