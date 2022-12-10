POLITICS
FIFA opens disciplinary procedures against Argentina and the Netherlands
A record eighteen yellow cards were shown during the heated Argentina-Netherlands quarter-final match, with Argentina will likely facing a heavier fine for a separate disorder charge.
Team misconduct charges are routine for collecting five yellow cards in a game and disciplinary cases were opened against both Argentina and the Netherlands, FIFA said. / Reuters
December 10, 2022

FIFA has announced it has opened disciplinary procedures against Argentina and the Netherlands after a series of ugly incidents marred their bad-tempered World Cup quarter-final.

A World Cup record 18 yellow cards were shown as Argentina defeated the Dutch 4-3 on penalties Friday after a 2-2 draw at Lusail Stadium.

Lionel Messi was among a World Cup record 17 players or coaching staff members who were shown yellow cards during or after the game.

The game featured multiple mass confrontations and heated exchanges as the Dutch came back from two goals down to force extra time.

Argentina substitutes and coaches encroached on the field as the game turned confrontational in the late stages as the Dutch scored two late goals to force extra time.

Team misconduct charges are routine for collecting five yellow cards in a game, and disciplinary cases were opened against both Argentina and the Netherlands, FIFA said.

Both federations could get the same 15,000 Swiss franc fine ($16,000) that FIFA's disciplinary panel imposed twice on Saudi Arabia at this World Cup for team misconduct.

Argentina will likely get a heavier fine for the separate disorder charge.

FIFA gave no timetable for verdicts, which have typically not been published before a team’s next game at this World Cup.

Argentina faces Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.

