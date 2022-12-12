CULTURE
3 MIN READ
TRT co-production 'Triangle of Sadness' wins prizes at European Film Awards
Class satire by Swedish director Ruben Ostlund won Best Film, as well as Best Director, Best Screenplay and the Best Male Performance award.
TRT co-production 'Triangle of Sadness' wins prizes at European Film Awards
Now firmly established as cinema's king of cringe, Ostlund, 48, took a scalpel to bourgeois niceties in 'Triangle of Sadness'. This time he turned his gaze on fashion models and the ultra-rich, who find their status suddenly undermined when disaster strikes a cruise ship.
December 12, 2022

Director Ruben Ostlund's film Triangle of Sadness, co-produced by the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), dominated the European Film Awards (EFA), receiving the top prize and three other trophies.

The satire won Best Film as well as Best Director, Best Screenplay and the Best Male Performance award for Zlatko Buri during the ETA awards on Saturday at the Harpa Conference and Concert Hall in Reykjavik, Iceland.

TRT General Manager Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, celebrated the awards won by the film, writing on his social media, "Our films became the best in Europe two years in a row. I congratulate the film crew."

Sobaci was referencing another TRT co-production,Quo Vadis, Aida?  that won the EFA top prize last year. 

Triangle of Sadness is also a finalist in the LUX Audience Award, which will be announced in June, 2023.

On Monday, it was also announced that that the film received two nominations in the US-based award-giving body, the Golden Globes. 

The film earned a nomination for Best Motion Picture for Musical or Comedy, as well as a Best Supporting Actress for Filipina actress, Dolly de Leon. De Leon had also won  Best Supporting Performance for the film at the LA Film Critics on Sunday. 

Social satire 

"Triangle of Sadness" is a social satire on wealthy industrialists and influencers, featuring two models and influencers, Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean) who are invited on a luxury yacht cruise.

In addition to Türkiye, other co-producer countries were Sweden, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Greece.

It won the top honour, Palme d’Or, at the 75th Cannes film festival, putting Ostlund among a select group of two-time winners of the top prize at Cannes. 

He first scooped the Palme in 2017 for "The Square".

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us