POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Covid pandemic will no longer be emergency next year, WHO chief hopes
"If there are huge chunks of population that have not had vaccinations, the world still has a lot of work to do," says WHO's emergencies director Mike Ryan.
Covid pandemic will no longer be emergency next year, WHO chief hopes
A WHO body meets every few months to decide whether the new coronavirus still represents a "public health emergency of international concern" (PHEIC). / AP
December 14, 2022

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said he is "hopeful" that the Covid-19 pandemic will no longer be considered a global emergency sometime next year.

His comments at a briefing with media on Wednesday come as China dismantles its rigid "zero-Covid" policy and allows people to live with the virus, stirring concerns the world's No 2 economy faces a surge in infections.

A WHO body meets every few months to decide whether the new coronavirus, which emerged three years ago in China's Wuhan and has killed more than 6.6 million people, still represents a "public health emergency of international concern" (PHEIC).

The designation is intended to trigger a coordinated international response and could unlock funding to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

Asked about the conditions needed for the end of the PHEIC, WHO's senior epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said: "There's more work to be done."

"If there are huge chunks of population that have not had vaccinations, the world still has a lot of work to do," said WHO's emergencies director Mike Ryan about the same issue.

READ MORE:China set to disable travel tracing app as relaxed Covid norms kick in

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us