Russia Mall Fire: Death toll rises in shopping centre blaze

The search continues for those still missing after a fire engulfed a shopping centre in Russia on Sunday. Rescue teams are on the ground in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, sifting through the remains of a blaze. At least 64 people have died in the fire that's thought to have started at a children's play area in the mall. Reagan Des Vignes has this report.