March 26, 2018
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Iconic saxophone brand gets lifeline from private equity investors | Money Talks
US steel companies aren't the only ones complaining about fierce competition from China. One of the world's most popular saxophone brands says it's also in the same boat. But it's not ready for its swan song just yet. So Selmer is banding together with an investor with deep pockets to save its business. Mobin Nasir reports.
Iconic saxophone brand gets lifeline from private equity investors | Money Talks
Explore