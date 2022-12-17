POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Canada ups biodiversity aid as Brazil, others seek $100B from Global North
Ottawa announces increase of millions in aid it will send to low-income countries at UN biodiversity talks, where Brazil is seeking at least $100 billion from developed nations, a demand shared by India, Indonesia and African countries.
Canada ups biodiversity aid as Brazil, others seek $100B from Global North
Climate activists hold signs during the United the Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in Montreal, Quebec. / AFP
December 17, 2022

Canada has said it was ramping up its international biodiversity funding, an overture to developing countries during difficult UN talks aimed at sealing a "peace pact with nature."

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault announced on Friday an increase of $186 million in the aid it will send to lower-income countries to help them protect their ecosystems, bringing the total figure to over a $1 billion annually.

It comes as the world's environment ministers have converged on Montreal for the final phase of the summit, called COP15.

The talks' success hinges on an agreement regarding the mobilisation of funds to help developing countries meet the draft agreement's more than 20 targets, including protecting 30 percent of lands and oceans by 2030.

Brazil — one of the most prominent voices at the summit — is seeking at least $100 billion from the Global North, a demand shared by India, Indonesia and African countries.

That is about ten times more than current flows and about as much as has been pledged for adaptation against climate crisis (though not delivered).

READ MORE:Developing nations seek more money at key UN biodiversity talks

Increased commitments

When the ministers arrived on Thursday, a dozen developed countries touted new or recently increased commitments to biodiversity funding in a move welcomed by observers and nonprofits.

The ambition remains to seal an agreement for biodiversity as historic as the Paris accord for the climate was in 2015.

At stake is the future of the planet and whether humanity can roll back habitat destruction, pollution and the climate crisis, which are threatening an estimated million plant and animal species with extinction.

Beyond the moral implications, there is the question of self-interest: $44 trillion of economic value generation — more than half the world's total GDP — is dependent on nature and its services.

READ MORE: Indigenous people seek stronger land rights at Montreal nature summit

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us