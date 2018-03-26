BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US steel and aluminium tariffs take effect | Money Talks
Stocks around the world plunged on Friday on fears of a potential trade war between the US and China. Samantha Vadas went to Cangzhou in Hebei province, in the heart of China's steel country, to see how it's bracing for a looming trade war with the world's biggest economy. But, Chinese metal exporters aren't the only ones worrying about the impact of US tariffs. The UAE's aluminium industry is also bracing for the impact on its bottom line. Nawied Jabarkhyl visited one aluminium maker in Dubai. Qing Wang, Professor of Chinese business and trade at the UK's Warwick University and David Madden, a market analyst at CMC Markets give us more insight on the looming trade war.
US steel and aluminium tariffs take effect | Money Talks
March 26, 2018
Explore
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
Trump slams former ally Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
BRICS calls for Gaza truce, slams strikes on Iran, voices concern over Trump tariff threats
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us