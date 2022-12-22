POLITICS
England reports almost a hundred deaths due to scarlet fever
UK Health Security Agency says that from September 12 to December 18, there have been 27,486 reported cases of the bacterial illness with 94 deaths confirmed including 21 children.
The British government last week said it was enacting protocols to ease shortages of penicillin medicines used to treat strep A infections, allowing pharmacists to prescribe alternatives where stocks are low. / AP Archive
December 22, 2022

England has reported 94 deaths, including those of 21 children, from scarlet fever and invasive strep A infections so far this season, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

In a report published on Thursday, the UKHSA also said that there have been 27,486 reported cases of scarlet fever from September 12 to December 18 of this year. 

That compares with 3,287 reported cases at the same point in the year during the last comparably high season in 2017 to 2018, although cases in that season started to rise at a different time, the agency said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, scarlet fever is a bacterial illness that develops in some people who have strep throat. It features a bright red rash that covers most of the body and is "almost always" accompanied by a sore throat and a high fever.

"I understand how this large rise in scarlet fever and 'strep throat' may be concerning to parents, however the condition can be easily treated with antibiotics and it is very rare that a child will go on to become more seriously ill," UKHSA's Deputy Director Dr Colin Brown said.

"Most winter illnesses can be managed at home and NHS."

The British government last week said it was enacting protocols to ease shortages of penicillin medicines used to treat strep A infections, allowing pharmacists to prescribe alternatives where stocks are low.

The latest health concern comes as the National Health Service (NHS) has been under intense pressure this winter, with thousands of ambulance workers in England and Wales walking out over pay on Wednesday, a day after nurses went on strike.

READ MORE:Why is the UK facing antibiotic shortage amid deadly bacteria contagion?

SOURCE:Reuters
