Da Silva Court Battle: Former president fights superior court decision

A court in Brazil has rejected former president Lula da Silva's latest appeal against a corruption conviction that could see him jailed for more than a decade. The former president was convicted for accepting a luxury seaside apartment from a construction company in return for contracts. But ahead of the ruling, he has been travelling across the country holding rallies to canvas support for his presidential bid. Michael Fox has more from Florianopolis.