POLITICS
2 MIN READ
US agency projects global population at 7.9 billion on New Year’s Day
With about 73.7 million people added since New Year's Day 2022, US Census Bureau says the figure marks a 0.9 percent increase in world population over the past year.
US agency projects global population at 7.9 billion on New Year’s Day
During January 2023, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second, the Census Bureau says. / Reuters Archive
December 29, 2022

The world population is projected to be 7.9 billion people on New Year's Day 2023, with 73.7 million people added since New Year's Day 2022, the US Census Bureau has said.

That marks a 0.9 percent increase in the world population over the past year.

During January 2023, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second, the Census Bureau said on Thursday.

The Census Bureau's Population Clock displays simulated real-time growth of the US and world populations.

READ MORE: World population hits the 8 billion mark

One person per 27 seconds in US

The US population on New Year's Day 2023 is projected to be 334.2 million people, with 1.5 million added since New Year's Day 2022, or an increase of just under a half percent.

The US is projected to have a birth every nine seconds and a death every 10 seconds in January 2023.

Net international migration is expected to add a person to the US population every 32 seconds.

The combination of births, deaths and net international migration increases the US population by a person every 27 seconds, according to the Census Bureau.

READ MORE: Eight billion humans: overpopulation or overconsumption?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us