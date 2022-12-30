POLITICS
3 MIN READ
British punk queen, activist Vivienne Westwood dies at 81
Westwood had been a staunch political activist advocating against arbitrary detention, nuclear weapons and supporting environmental groups like Greenpeace.
British punk queen, activist Vivienne Westwood dies at 81
Westwood was a supporter of jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, protesting on his behalf and even designing his wife's dress for their wedding at Belmarsh prison outside London earlier this year. / Reuters
December 30, 2022

Doyenne of British design Vivienne Westwood, who melded music and fashion together to help define punk and brought rebellious politics to the catwalk, has died aged 81.

"Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better," her fashion label's Twitter account said on Thursday.

In a statement quoted by the PA news agency, her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: "We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling."

Leading tributes, London's Victoria and Albert Museum described Westwood as a "true revolutionary and rebellious force in fashion", while Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said she had been a "towering figure".

"Her punk style rewrote the rule book in the 1970s and (she) was widely admired for how she stayed true to her own values throughout her life," she wrote on Twitter.

READ MORE:Meet Licy of India – one of the world’s youngest climate campaigners

READ MORE:Why are eco-activists targeting world's most valuable artworks?

Political activist

Westwood's political activism became ever more pronounced in later years, advocating against arbitrary detention, nuclear weapons and especially supporting environmental causes and groups like Greenpeace.

But critics have pointed out that Westwood hardly stuck to the pledges in the "Climate Revolution Charter" she issued during her 2013-14 fall-winter collection.

Advocacy group Remake gave her brand a failing score of 21 out of 100 on its sustainability index.

Few, however, could deny that she brought a unique form of engagement and humanity into the world of fashion.

She was also a staunch supporter of jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, protesting on his behalf and even designing his wife's dress for their wedding at Belmarsh prison outside London earlier this year.

WikiLeaks tweeted news of Westwood's death along with side-by-side photos of her and Assange wearing the same Westwood-designed T-shirt, adding "Rest in Power".

READ MORE:'Enough is enough': Australia urges US to end proceedings against Assange

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us