WORLD
1 MIN READ
#MarchForOurLives on gun-violence, Cambridge Analytica scandal, a Princely take on Afghanistan
Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators marched on Washington demanding stricter gun laws. Led by the survivors of the Parkland school shooting, it was one of the largest student-led protests since the Vietnam war. But will it have an impact? Plus, we delve into the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and ask if it’s brought people to power? And pushing for peace in Afghanistan. We speak to Prince Ali Seraj and ask whether the Afghan government and the Taliban will ever sit at the same table?
#MarchForOurLives on gun-violence, Cambridge Analytica scandal, a Princely take on Afghanistan
March 27, 2018
Explore
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
Trump slams former ally Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
BRICS calls for Gaza truce, slams strikes on Iran, voices concern over Trump tariff threats
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us