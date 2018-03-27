March 27, 2018
Venezuela On the Edge: Falcon finds favour among pro-government voters
Venezuela's main opposition candidate, Henri Falcon, campaigned this week in the government stronghold of Petare. The district has traditionally been supportive of former President Hugo Chavez Frias, and the governing PSUV party. However, as the economy worsens, residents there are demanding change. Reagan Des Vignes reports.
