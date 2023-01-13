CULTURE
Türkiye's Birgi listed among best tourism villages of 2022
A total of 32 villages from 18 countries across the five world regions were awarded based on a set of criteria, including natural resources, conservation of cultural resources and socio-economic sustainability.
Birgi is Türkiye's third village on the Best Tourism Villages list, following the inclusions of Sakarya province's Tarakli and Nevsehir's Mustafapasa in 2021. / AA Archive
The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has listed Türkiye's Birgi village among the "Best Tourism Villages of 2022" for its over 5,000 years of history and its classical Seljuk and Ottoman houses.

Birgi is Türkiye's third village on the Best Tourism Villages list, following the inclusions of Sakarya province's Tarakli and Nevsehir's Mustafapasa in 2021. 

The UNWTO recognises rural destinations that promote tourism in order to provide new opportunities for jobs and income while preserving and promoting community-based values and products. 

The initiative also recognises villages for their commitment to innovation and sustainability in all aspects – economic, social and environmental.

Brand recognition and awareness

A total of 136 villages were put forward for consideration by 57 UNWTO Member States (each Member State could nominate a maximum of three villages) for the 2022 edition.

A further 20 villages will enter the Upgrade Programme. All 52 villages, including Turkish villages Anitli and Cumalikizik, will also become part of the UNWTO Best Tourism Villages Global Network created in 2021, which from this date gathers 115 villages from the five continents. 

The Network provides a number of benefits, including onsite and online training, sharing of good practices and international brand recognition and awareness.

