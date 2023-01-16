POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Nadal wins first round at Australian Open as he chases history
22-time Grand Slam champion faced a stern test to start his campaign at a sweltering Melbourne Park as he defeated 21-year-old Jack Draper from Britain.
Nadal wins first round at Australian Open as he chases history
A championship in the Australian Open would give him his 93rd ATP singles title. / AFP
January 16, 2023

Rafael Nadal launched his Australian Open title defence with a four-set victory over Britain's Jack Draper on Monday as home hope Nick Kyrgios quit through injury without hitting a ball.

In the women's draw, top seed Iga Swiatek survived a tough examination while Jessica Pegula and teenage prodigy Coco Gauff were both emphatic winners on the first day of action.

Spanish great Nadal, 36, had been in poor form by his sky-high standards, losing six of his last seven matches stretching back to defeat in the last 16 at the US Open.

In fast-rising Draper, 21, the 22-time Grand Slam champion faced a stern test to start his campaign at a sweltering Melbourne Park.

The top seed recovered from a second-set wobble -- and a bizarre incident when a ball boy accidentally took his racquet -- to defeat the 38th-ranked Briton 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 at Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal, who recently became a father, faces American Mackenzie McDonald in round two.

"Very exciting, new beginning, just super-happy to be back at Rod Laver with a victory I needed," he said after grinding down Draper.

"Last couple of months have not been easy for me."

A championship in the Australian Open would give him his 93rd ATP singles title - stretching his record-breaking wins.

READ MORE:History as Chinese man wins for first time at Australian Open

Nadal was on court when Australia's talented but temperamental Kyrgios called a hastily arranged press conference and announced that he was out of the tournament with a knee injury.

"I'm devastated, obviously," said the Wimbledon finalist, who was considered an outside bet to win a maiden Grand Slam crown.

"I've had some great tournaments here, winning the doubles last year and playing the tennis of my life probably going into this event.

"I'm just exhausted from everything, and (it's) obviously pretty brutal."

The first Grand Slam of the year had already lost several stars in the build-up.

Injured men's world number one Carlos Alcaraz and two-time Melbourne champion Naomi Osaka - who is expecting her first child - are among the other players missing.

Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, who was detained and deported ahead of last year's tournament after refusing to get vaccinated for Covid, begins his title assault on Tuesday.

In the women's draw, hot favourite Swiatek was far from her fluent best against Jule Niemeier but got the job done, 6-4, 7-5.

The Pole, who is chasing an Australian Open crown to go with major titles at the US Open and Roland Garros, plays Camila Osorio of Colombia next.

READ MORE:Djokovic arrives in Australia for Open nearly a year after deportation

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us