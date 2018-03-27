Can #MarchForOurLives influence the powerful gun lobby in America?

Hundreds of thousands of people across America marched for stricter gun control across America, led by the survivors of the Parkland school shooting. But will it make any difference? Guests: Erica Ford, CEO and Founder of LIFE Camp Inc. Larry Barton, Instructor at the FBI Academy and the U.S. Marshals Service John Gibson, Conservative political commentator and radio talkshow host