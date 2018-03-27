BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US, China reportedly in talks to ease tensions | Money Talks
The US's decision to slap tariffs on $60 billion worth of Chinese goods prompted Beijing to retaliate with its own list of possible levies. All that did not go down too well with financial markets. But stocks are kicking off a new trading week in better shape, on media reports that the world's top two economies are negotiating behind closed doors. And the issue of trade was front-and-centre at the China Development Forum, which kicked off over the weekend in Beijing. Representatives from both sides offered their thoughts on the recent trade tensions, with Apple CEO Tim Cook calling for calm and collaboration in support of globalisation.
March 27, 2018
