March 27, 2018
China launches crude oil futures market | Money Talks
Despite the reports of a possible thaw, trade tensions between China and the US remain high. China has just launched its own yuan currency-denominated oil futures. The Shanghai International Energy Exchange, or INE, joins the dollar-denominated NYMEX and ICE as a global benchmark for the pricing of crude oil. Laila Humairah reports. Joel Flynn has more from Hong Kong.
