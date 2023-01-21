CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Mexico warns about TikTok challenge intoxicating students
Viral social media challenge "The last one to fall asleep wins" consists of trying to stay awake after taking clonazepam, a drug used to treat seizures, panic attacks and anxiety.
Mexico warns about TikTok challenge intoxicating students
Several videos have been posted on TikTok of people recording themselves taking the pills to observe the effects. / Reuters Archive
January 21, 2023

Mexican authorities are warning about the dangers of a viral TikTok challenge that has left school students intoxicated after taking a controlled medication.

With the slogan "The last one to fall asleep wins," the challenge consists of trying to stay awake after taking clonazepam, a drug used to treat seizures, panic attacks and anxiety.

A side effect of the drug is drowsiness.

Paramedics treated five intoxicated minors at a school in Mexico City, the capital's public security department said on Thursday.

Authorities in the northern state of Nuevo Leon reported three cases there.

None of the students became seriously ill.

"Unfortunately, challenges that spread through networks often put people's health at risk," said Nuevo Leon health secretary Alma Rosa.

Several videos have been posted on TikTok of people recording themselves taking the pills to observe the effects.

Other users have posted videos warning about the danger of the challenge, which has also been seen previously in Chile.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us