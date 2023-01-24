CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Egypt uncovers 'complete' ancient Roman city in Luxor
1,800-year-old complete residential Roman-era city discovered by Egyptian archaeologists is dubbed "oldest and most important city found on the eastern bank of Luxor."
Egypt uncovers 'complete' ancient Roman city in Luxor
The latest discover is a rare archaeological find in Egypt, where excavations — including on Luxor's west bank are most commonly of temples and tombs. / AFP
January 24, 2023

Egyptian archaeologists has said they had discovered an 1,800-year-old "complete residential city from the Roman-era" in the heart of the southern city of Luxor.

The city, dating to the second and third centuries, is the "oldest and most important city found on the eastern bank of Luxor," Mostafa Waziri, head of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, said in an announcement on Tuesday.

Archaeologists discovered "a number of residential buildings", as well as "two pigeon towers" — a structure used to house pigeons or doves — and a "number of metal workshops," Waziri said in a statement.

Inside the workshops, researchers found a collection of pots, tools and "bronze and copper Roman coins."

It is a rare archaeological find in Egypt, where excavations —including on Luxor's west bank, where the famous Valley of the Queens and Valley of the Kings lie — are most commonly of temples and tombs.

In April 2021, authorities announced the discovery of a 3,000-year-old "lost golden city" on Luxor's west bank, with the archaeological team calling it "the largest" ancient city ever uncovered in Egypt.

READ MORE:Egypt unveils royal tomb in Luxor dating back around 3,500 years

Tourism revival

Egypt has unveiled several major archaeological discoveries in recent years.

Critics say the flurry of excavations has prioritised finds shown to grab media attention over hard academic research.

But the discoveries have been a key component of Egypt's attempts to revive its vital tourism industry after years of political unrest, as well as after the Covid pandemic.

The government's plans — the crowning jewel of which is the long-delayed inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum at the foot of the pyramids in Giza — aim to draw in 30 million tourists a year by 2028, up from 13 million before the pandemic.

The country of 104 million inhabitants is suffering from a severe economic crisis, and Egypt's tourism industry accounts for 10 percent of GDP and some two million jobs.

READ MORE:Italian energy company discovers new offshore gas field in Egypt

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us