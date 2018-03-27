WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russia Expulsions: NATO, US, EU expel diplomats over spy scandal
NATO has added to the chorus of condemnation against Russia over the use of a nerve agent in the UK. The military alliance is expelling seven staff from the Russian mission, and withdrawing accreditation for three more. It follows the expulsion of more than a hundred Russian diplomats from two dozen countries. Moscow has accused Washington of 'colossal blackmail'. Philip Owira reports
Russia Expulsions: NATO, US, EU expel diplomats over spy scandal
March 27, 2018
Explore
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
Trump slams former ally Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
BRICS calls for Gaza truce, slams strikes on Iran, voices concern over Trump tariff threats
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us