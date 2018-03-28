WORLD
1 MIN READ
Carles Puigdemont detained in Germany, anti-semitism in the Labour party and the Mafia in Malta
Carles Puigdemont the former Catalan president was detained in Germany. His arrest sparked protests across the Catalan capital, Barcelona. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been accused of turning a blind eye to antisemitism among Labour members. Former bank employee Maria Efimova has turned herself into the police in Greece. She was one of the main sources of the murdered Maltese journalist Caruana Galizia's investigation into alleged corruption in the country.
Carles Puigdemont detained in Germany, anti-semitism in the Labour party and the Mafia in Malta
March 28, 2018
Explore
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
Trump slams former ally Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
BRICS calls for Gaza truce, slams strikes on Iran, voices concern over Trump tariff threats
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us