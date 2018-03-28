CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Irving Penn Centennial | Exhibition | Showcase
Irving Penn was both a master of portraiture and a pioneer of darkroom techniques throughout his 70-year-long career, that made him as famous as many of the subjects he photographed. From Picasso to John F. Kennedy, and the beautiful to the unknown, Penn changed the way we look at faces, as well as the face of the world's most iconic fashion magazines. TRT World's Ira Spitzer visited the Irving Penn Centennial Exhibition currently on the Berlin leg of its world tour.
Irving Penn Centennial | Exhibition | Showcase
March 28, 2018
Explore
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
Trump slams former ally Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
BRICS calls for Gaza truce, slams strikes on Iran, voices concern over Trump tariff threats
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us