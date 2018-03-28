The rise of Bollywood in China | Cinema | Showcase

While Hollywood tries its best to maintain its status as a global entertainment monopoly, one of its largest markets is favouring Tinseltown's biggest rival. India and China are on the brink of establishing a powerful alliance, that will have long-term benefits for the film industry in both nations, as well as the moviegoing public. Showcase takes a look at the rise of Bollywood in China and speaks to film critic, Joginder Tuteja, on what is aiding the rise.