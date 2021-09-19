Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia has won his home San Marino MotoGP with a dominant display from pole at Misano.

The Italian, who celebrated his debut win in the premier category last weekend in Aragon, came under intense pressure from championship leader Fabio Quartararo in the closing laps on Sunday.

But he had enough left in the tank to hold off Yamaha's French rider.

Pole-sitter Bagnaia led by 2.7 seconds at one stage before Quartararo closed the gap in the final laps, cutting the Italian's lead to two-tenths of a second.

Despite missing out on adding to his five wins this term Quartararo still had plenty to smile about.

With four races left his lead remains a solid one at 48 points over Bagnaia.

Rookie Enea Bastianini of Avintia Ducati enjoyed a superb race to secure a podium finish after starting 12th on the grid.

Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez finished fourth.

There was a first ever podium for Enea Bastianini who was rewarded after putting in some serious times with third place.