March 28, 2018
WORLD
Macedonia Census: Challenges mount for successful census
The Republic of Macedonia is the only country in Europe that doesn't know the size of its population. To find out, the government plans to conduct a census in 2020. Several previous attempts have failed because of ethnic disputes between Macedonians and ethnic Albanians, who, according to unofficial figures, make up 25 percent of the population. Nafisa Latic has more.
