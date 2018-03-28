March 28, 2018
Israeli Politics: Netanyahu's corruption allegations scrutinised
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has missed five days' worth of engagements, because of a minor health scare. He's out of hospital - but now, he has a much bigger battle ahead: corruption allegations. Netenyahu is accused of accepting bribes, fraud and breach of trust - all of which he denies strongly. Iolo ap Dafydd has more.
