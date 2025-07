The Sudanese army and a rival paramilitary force that have been battling the past four days for control of the country have agreed to a 24-hour cease-fire, media reports have said.

Still, hours before the cease-fire was reportedly set to begin on Tuesday, forces loyal to Sudan's two top generals continued fighting each other in the streets of Khartoum, underscoring the fragility of efforts to bring even a pause in the intensifying violence that has threatened to spiral even further into chaos.

Millions of Sudanese in the capital and other cities have been hiding in their homes, caught in the crossfire as rival forces pounded residential areas with artillery and airstrikes and engaged in gunfights outside.

Meanwhile, The World Health Organisation's chief called on Tuesday for the parties in the conflict in Sudan to provide access to medical facilities to all those requiring care, warning that medical supplies and personnel in the capital are running low.

"I want to be very clear: All parties must ensure unrestricted and safe access to health facilities for those injured and everyone in need of medical care," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing.

The UN human rights chief has also called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Sudan, urging the warring military and paramilitary to return to the negotiating table.

"Sudan has already endured so much pain and suffering. The fighting is born out of power games and personal interests that only serve to alienate the democratic aspirations of the population," Volker Turk said in a statement.

"Do those responsible not understand that the civilian population now only craves a peaceful life?" Turk questioned.

Stressing that much of the violence has taken place in densely populated regions of the capital Khartoum, as well as in residential areas of cities throughout the country, he said that air strikes and artillery shelling have put civilians in danger.

'Almost impossible' to provide aid in Khartoum: IFRC

Meanwhile, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has said it was nearly impossible to provide humanitarian services around Khartoum and warned that the country's health system was at risk of collapse amid a deadly turf war between two rival security forces.

"The truth is that at the moment it is almost impossible to provide any humanitarian services in and around Khartoum," Farid Aiywar, IFRC head of delegation for Sudan, told reporters on Tuesday.

"There are calls from various organisations and people trapped asking for evacuation."

Aiywar warned that if disruptions to the Sudanese health system persisted, "it will almost go into a collapse."

Fighting between the army and paramilitaries in Sudan has killed over 200 people and wounded 1,800, damaging hospitals and hampering aid after four days of urban warfare.

A weeks-long power struggle exploded into deadly violence on Saturday between the forces of two generals who seized power in a 2021 coup, Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the paramilitary RSF.

Battles have taken place throughout the vast country, and there are fears of regional spillover.

