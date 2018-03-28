Crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo

The United Nations have called for “immediate international assistance” following Human rights violations in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Hostilities broke out in August 2016 when Congolese forces killed local chief Jean-Pierre Mpandi in the Kasai-central province. Long-running political and socio-economic frustration in the Kasai provinces have deepened the humanitarian crises. Concern over the deterioration of the situation in Congo has pushed the United Nations, the European Union and donor nations to organise a conference in Geneva next month.