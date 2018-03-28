March 28, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
French Hero Honoured: Macron says officer symbolised spirit of resistance
The French President has awarded the country's highest honour to a policeman killed during last week's terror attack. Emmanual Macron led national tributes to Arnaud Beltrame. Tte officer volunteered to trade places with a hostage during a stand-off with the attacker, who had already killed three other people. Caitlin McGee reports.
French Hero Honoured: Macron says officer symbolised spirit of resistance
Explore