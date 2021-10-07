POLITICS
3 MIN READ
England Cricket Board chairman resigns following Pakistan criticism
Ian Watmore's decision to cancel tour to Pakistan over unspecified security concerns drew a huge reaction.
England Cricket Board chairman resigns following Pakistan criticism
File Photo: FA Chief Executive Ian Watmore during a press conference in June 2009. / Reuters
October 7, 2021

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Thursday that chairman Ian Watmore was stepping down with immediate effect, following criticism of the decision to cancel a tour of Pakistan.

Watmore, 63, has a reached a "mutual agreement" with the board to leave his role following the end of the domestic season after just over a year in the role.

His position, normally held for a five-year-term, had come under scrutiny following the move to scrap the Pakistan trip, involving England's men's and women's teams.

"It is with regret that I step down as chair of the ECB, but I do so in mindfulness of my own wellbeing and that of the game which I love," said Watmore.

"I was appointed to the post in a pre-pandemic era, but Covid has meant the role and its demands on time are dramatically different to all our original expectations, which has taken a personal toll on me.

"Given this, the board and I feel the ECB will be better served by a new chair to take it forward post pandemic."

Watmore, formerly the chief executive of the Football Association, started his role as ECB chairman in September 2020 after the retirement of Colin Graves.

READ MORE:Pakistan sees 'western hand' behind NZ, England cricket cancellation

What happened

The ECB last month cancelled white-ball tours to Pakistan by the men's and women's teams due to take place this month, citing "increasing concerns about travelling to the region" and player welfare.

It came just days after New Zealand also pulled out of a tour to the country over security concerns.

The decision to scrap the first trip by an England men's side to Pakistan since 2005 prompted a furious reaction in the south Asian nation.

READ MORE:Will Pakistan cricket recover from the New Zealand blow?

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us