US Open champ Raducanu ousted at Indian Wells; Murray wins
Raducanu lost 6-2, 6-4 in the second round, ending her 10-match winning streak that began in New York. She received a wild-card into the combined ATP and WTA tournament in the Southern California desert.
Emma Raducanu reacts after losing a point to Alaksandra Sasnovich at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Friday October 8, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. / AP
October 9, 2021

Emma Raducanu came down to earth in her first tournament since her surprising US Open victory, losing in straight sets to Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the BNP Paribas Open.

Raducanu lost 6-2, 6-4 in the second round on Friday night, ending her 10-match winning streak that began in New York. She received a wild-card into the combined ATP and WTA tournament in the Southern California desert.

Murray fires five aces

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray beat Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-2 in his first match as a wild-card. Murray fired five aces and connected on 82 percent of his first serves against the French lefty-hander. Murray converted three of six break points; Mannarino failed in his lone chance to break.

Sasnovich lost no serve

US Open runner-up Leyla Fernandez played Alize Cornet in a late match.

Sasnovich, a 27-year-old from Belarus ranked 100th in the world, reached the doubles semifinals last month at the US Open while Raducanu was completing a stunning run from qualifier to champion at age 18.

“Emma just won the US Open and I lost there in the first round,” Sasnovich said, “so it was a little bit different."

Sasnovich got service breaks to take leads of 3-1 an d 5-2 and close out the set in 30 minutes without ever losing her serve.

Raducanu rallied in the second set, taking a 4-2 lead. But Sasnovich broke for a fifth time and led 5-4 before serving out the match. Sasnovich won 53% of her second serves to just 29% for Raducanu.

“I did everything right and I'm happy with the result,” Sasnovich said.

Sasnovich advanced to play No. 11 seed Simona Halep in the third round. Halep beat Marta Kostyuk 7-6 (2), 6-1.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
