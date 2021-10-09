Emma Raducanu came down to earth in her first tournament since her surprising US Open victory, losing in straight sets to Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the BNP Paribas Open.

Raducanu lost 6-2, 6-4 in the second round on Friday night, ending her 10-match winning streak that began in New York. She received a wild-card into the combined ATP and WTA tournament in the Southern California desert.

READ MORE: Mental health in focus ahead of Covid-era ICC T20 World Cup

Murray fires five aces

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray beat Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-2 in his first match as a wild-card. Murray fired five aces and connected on 82 percent of his first serves against the French lefty-hander. Murray converted three of six break points; Mannarino failed in his lone chance to break.

Sasnovich lost no serve

US Open runner-up Leyla Fernandez played Alize Cornet in a late match.

Sasnovich, a 27-year-old from Belarus ranked 100th in the world, reached the doubles semifinals last month at the US Open while Raducanu was completing a stunning run from qualifier to champion at age 18.

“Emma just won the US Open and I lost there in the first round,” Sasnovich said, “so it was a little bit different."

Sasnovich got service breaks to take leads of 3-1 an d 5-2 and close out the set in 30 minutes without ever losing her serve.

READ MORE: Hamilton hit with 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's Turkish GP

Raducanu rallied in the second set, taking a 4-2 lead. But Sasnovich broke for a fifth time and led 5-4 before serving out the match. Sasnovich won 53% of her second serves to just 29% for Raducanu.

“I did everything right and I'm happy with the result,” Sasnovich said.

Sasnovich advanced to play No. 11 seed Simona Halep in the third round. Halep beat Marta Kostyuk 7-6 (2), 6-1.