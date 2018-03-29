March 29, 2018
Netanyahu Corruption Case: Israeli PM questioned in corruption probe
Israeli police have been interviewing prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu again, as they investigate several allegations of corruption and bribery. Despite electoral successes during the last decade, Netanyahu could become the second successive leader of Israel to be indicted. Iolo ap Dafydd looks at the political implications for the country, and how it may impact Palestinians.
