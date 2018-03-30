March 30, 2018
PKK's child recruitment: Forgotten Children - Part 1
Hundreds of boys and girls, some as young as 10, are abducted and sent to PKK's training camps across northern Iraq and Turkey. Our documentary exposes PKK's child recruitment tactics. PKK is considered as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States, European Union and NATO. It has waged a terrorist campaign against Turkey for decades that killed 40,000 people.
