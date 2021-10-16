CULTURE
Golden Globes to go ahead despite NBC refusal to telecast show
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organises the annual Golden Globes, says it will present the awards in January despite the NBC television network deciding in May to no longer air the show.
The Golden Globes ceremony, attended by A-list stars and industry executives, established itself as one of the biggest annual Hollywood awards shows in the run-up to the Oscars. / AP
October 16, 2021

The Golden Globes will go ahead despite NBC's decision not to broadcast the Hollywood award ceremony over concerns about its record on diversity and transparency, organisers have said.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which votes on the Globes and has been under fire due to allegations of racism, sexism, bullying and corruption, said on Friday winners of the annual film and television awards will be announced on January 9.

No details were given of how the awards will be announced, or if any physical ceremony will take place. 

Netflix and Amazon Studios said they would not work with the HFPA until more "meaningful" and "significant" reforms were made to its ranks. 

The controversy stemmed from a report in February that the HFPA had no Black members in its ranks, although discontent with the group had been simmering in Hollywood for years.

This month, the HFPA admitted 21 new members in what it dubbed "the largest and most diverse" new class in its 78-year history, with a similar expansion planned next year.

The group also announced a five-year partnership with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to "to increase diversity, equity and inclusion across the global entertainment industry." 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
