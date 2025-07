Korea Talks: North and South agree to summit on April 27

North and South Korea have set a date to hold their first leaders' summit in more than a decade. Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in will meet on April 27th after their representatives held talks in the demilitarised zone. And Japan says it's now also looking to meet with Kim Jong-un after his unannounced visit to China. Caitlin McGee reports.