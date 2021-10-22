CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Alec Baldwin fires prop gun killing woman on film set
The incident happened on the set of "Rust" in New Mexico where Baldwin is playing the lead in a 19th-century western.
Alec Baldwin fires prop gun killing woman on film set
Alec Baldwin with his Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "Saturday Night Live", September 17,2017. / Reuters
October 22, 2021

Actor Alec Baldwin has fired a prop gun on a movie set in New Mexico, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

The incident occurred on the set of the independent feature film "Rust'', on Thursday, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office said in a statement.

"The sheriff's office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography, and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor," the police said in a statement.

According to authorities, Hutchins was transported by helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, while Souza was taken by ambulance to Christus St Vincent Regional Medical center to undergo treatment for his injuries.

It was not immediately known how serious Souza's injuries were.

A Variety report said the shooting occurred at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a production location south of Santa Fe.

A spokesperson from the production told The Hollywood Reporter the "accident" involved the misfire of a prop gun with blanks.

No charges have yet been filed in regard to the incident, said the police, adding they are investigating the shooting.

Baldwin has been on television and in films since the 1980s.

He starred in a number of high profile movies, including in "The Hunt for Red October" and two iterations of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, and has also voiced animated characters in hits like "The Boss Baby".

He garnered new fans with his long-running portrayal of Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live", a character that irritated the former president, but won Baldwin a Primetime Emmy.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us