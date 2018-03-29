March 29, 2018
Former Peruvian president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski accused in a corruption scandal
Former Peruvian leader Pedro Pablo Kuczynski was forced to step down last week after being caught in some dodgy deals. He's accused of having decades-old business ties to a Brazilian construction firm at the centre of one of Latin America's biggest corruption scandals. But it was a secret video recording that led to his ultimate downfall. Sandra Gathhman reports.
