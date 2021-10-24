Pakistan has crushed India by 10 wickets for its first-ever victory against its arch-rival in a T20 World Cup game.

Captain Babar Azam (68 not out) and Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out) struck superb unbeaten half centuries and eased Pakistan to 152-0 in 17.5 overs in Group 2 of the Super 12s on Sunday.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi (3-31) had earlier rattled India's top order by removing both openers — Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul — in his first two overs before skipper Virat Kohli’s 57 off 49 balls took the 2007 champion to 151-7.

Babar won the toss and opted to chase. The decision paid off as Rizwan toyed with Indian bowlers as they struggled with the wet ball when dew settled in the second half of the game.

It was Pakistan’s first-ever victory by 10 wickets against any opposition in a T20, while India faced the ignominy of losing by such a margin for the first time.

Pakistan-India rivalry

In the immediate aftermath of the victory, celebratory gunfire erupted in the Pakistani cities of Islamabad and Karachi.

Babar and Rizwan went on the attack from the start with boundaries inside the power play — the first six overs when only two fielders are allowed outside the inner circle — to set the tone for their chase.

The dew did not help the Indian bowlers who regularly wiped the moisture off the ball with their towels while the openers kept the score ticking and got the occasional fours and sixes.

The batting pair kept up the charge as Babar reached his fifty with a six off spinner Varun Chakravarthy to get the Pakistan supporters dancing with joy.

Rizwan raised his fifty with a boundary off pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah and then raced past his captain, hitting six fours and three sixes in his 55-ball knock.

Babar hit the winning runs to turn a new page in Pakistan-India rivalry.

"We did not execute the things that we wanted to but credit is certainly due, they outplayed us today," admitted defeated captain Virat Kohli.