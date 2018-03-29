WORLD
1 MIN READ
How can Peru tackle corruption?
Secret video recordings allegedly show government officials trying to bribe the opposition into stopping the impeachment of former president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski. Now Kuczyzynski’s banned from leaving Peru as prosecutors probe the allegations against him. Guests: Victoria Gaytan, Programme manager at Global Americans Javier Farje, Peruvian journalist and analyst Marck Chernick, Former director of the Center for Latin American Studies, at Georgetown University
How can Peru tackle corruption?
March 29, 2018
Explore
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
Trump slams former ally Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
BRICS calls for Gaza truce, slams strikes on Iran, voices concern over Trump tariff threats
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us