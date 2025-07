Volkswagen's Dirty Diesels

Volkswagen has paid more than $7.4 billion to buy back about 350,000 U.S. diesel vehicles that are less efficient than lab tests claimed. As a result, Volkswagen AG has 37 secure storage facilities around the United States housing nearly 300,000 vehicles. VW must now buy back or fix 85 percent of the vehicles involved by June 2019 or face higher payments for emissions.